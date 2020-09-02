AISD plans for in-person learning to begin Oct. 6 with phased-in approach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District modified its return to school plan Tuesday, and they’ll begin welcoming back students to campuses Oct. 6.

The district will survey parents, the plan says, to see whether they want to send their kids to campus or keep them remote for the four week period of Oct. 6 – Nov. 4, that follows the online-only period starting Sept. 8.

High school students will have a third option, a hybrid of online and in-person classes, to choose from.

All of this is contingent on Austin Public Health guidelines at the time, and could be adjusted to adhere to them. Health officials have said that when schools start to bring students back to campus, the maximum capacity they feel comfortable with is 25%.

The entire return to school plan published by the district is available on its website.