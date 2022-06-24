AUSTIN (KXAN) — Trustees with the Austin Independent School District approved the district’s 2022-23 budget early Friday morning.

The vote on the $1.898 billion budget was 7 to 2.

The budget includes pay raises for teachers and staff.

It includes:

General fund expenditures: $1.68 billion;

Food service fund expenditures: $42.1 million;

Debt service fund expenditures: $174.4 million;

Appropriation of $26.1 million from General Fund’s Fund Balance, excluding ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund).

“It is going to be the first balanced budget proposed to the trustees in six years that doesn’t require dipping into cash reserves,” said AISD spokesperson Jason Stanford. “It is going to do that in a way that we can offer retention bonuses and pay increases to teachers, hourly workers such as custodians, bus drivers and the counselors.”

The plan for teachers calls for a 2% increase, and that’s based on midpoints of all salaries. Teachers will also receive a $1,000 base pay increase and a $2,000 retention raise to be split evenly and given in November and March.

The 2022-2023 scale for teachers is increasing to a base minimum of $52,190.

Teachers in AISD can earn increases based on their appraisal, campus type, and optional participation in professional growth and leadership opportunities. This means that every teacher in AISD has an individualized rate not necessarily tied to their years of service.