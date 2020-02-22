AISD parents refused student transfer requests to schools, say district say they’d be able to

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents are angry at how Austin ISD is moving forward with its school closures.

Pease Elementary in downtown Austin is closing — along with three other campuses.

BACKGROUND: AISD board votes to close 4 elementary schools

Parents say the district told them they could transfer their children to neighboring Mathews Elementary.

But on Friday, AISD told them they couldn’t because the school was frozen to transfer students.

Parents say they had already toured the new school and this news is hurting their children all over again.

“We came in with good faith despite our harsh feelings,” Kristine Garana says. “And for AISD to go back on their word further breaks trust between families and AISD — at a time when AISD cannot afford to break trust.”

AISD released a statement apologizing:

“Understanding this is a time of transition and change for Pease, we wanted to work with affected parents regarding recent developments. Due to the request of transfers into frozen schools and conflicts with existing policies, Austin ISD cannot guarantee students automatic enrollment in frozen schools. After performing a review of the Austin ISD transfer policy, it was determined that many of those transfers into frozen schools were not within the purview of administrators to grant. In the interest of all kids in AISD, we need to consider space and capacity at all of our schools. We apologize for this unfortunate situation and commit to working with these families to navigate the transfer process within the guidelines set by the board.“

Back in November, Pease was one of four schools the AISD board voted to close at the end of the school year. The move was highly controversial, with AISD’s own equity officer calling the choices of schools to close “21st Century racism.”

In a speech, which was met with bursts of applause, Stephanie Hawley explained that she had not found documentation or satisfactory reasons for the schools selected to possibly close.

The district, however, said the schools were chosen based on poor facilities and declining enrollment, in addition to other factors.

Conversely, in a September panel discussion, the school board said that the proposals actually aimed to combat systemic inequality.

“School changes are part of the journey to ensuring all children get a good education,” said AISD Board President Geronimo Rodriguez. “Making sure all Austin schools are good schools.”