AISD parents: Expect calls from the district to discuss student needs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents should expect a phone call from the Austin Independent School District within the next week to discuss the needs of students as the beginning of virtual learning nears.

The district said Wednesday they will contact all families to get general information about students, along with what specific technological needs the students have. The district says these conversations are “essential” for Austin ISD staff to prepare for the first four weeks of school, which will all be done virtually.

The district stressed that this initial communication won’t be in place of the Oct. 5 survey that will determine whether families want to continue with virtual learning or send students back to campus. Families with children at more than one campus will receive a call from each campus.

The start date for AISD was moved from Aug. 18 to Sept. 8 by the district’s Board of Trustees, and part of the reason was to give the district more time to meet all the technological needs of students as all-virtual classes begin.