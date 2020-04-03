LIVE: AISD officials to answer questions about remote learning during COVID-19 closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District officials will hold a virtual press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss the district’s continuous learning at home plan.

Dr. Lisa Goodnow, associate superintendent of academics and social and emotional learning, along with Dr. Akweta Hickman, director of special education, will answer questions during the press conference.

The plan is scheduled to go into effect Monday.

“Our Continuous Learning plan uses various ways for us to continue to prepare our students for their return to campus with increased teacher interaction, direction, and feedback,” AISD superintendent Paul Cruz said.

“This will be teacher-facilitated instruction that students participate in on their own schedule, in order to provide maximum flexibility for students and families,” he said.