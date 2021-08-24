AISD offering $250 bonus to staff who prove they’ve received COVID-19 vaccine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District is now offering incentives for staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

District officials announced Tuesday that staff members who get fully vaccinated before Oct. 15 can get a one-time $250 bonus. Both full-time and part-time employees are eligible for the incentive if they choose to share proof of vaccination by filling out the proper paperwork. Substitutes and temp/hourly workers aren’t eligible, officials said.

Those who got vaccinated earlier in the year are eligible for the incentive, AISD said.

AISD also created a COVID-19 sick leave co-op to help staff members who have unexpected absences due to the virus. Eligible employees who contribute eight hours of their own leave to the co-op pool can use five days of “COVID leave” with full pay if they need to.

Employees who are full-time, benefit-eligible and accrue annual local leave days are eligible for the co-op. Those who want to participate in the co-op have to fill out the proper paperwork before Oct. 15.

Participation in the programs is voluntary, AISD said.

