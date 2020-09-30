AISD moving to weekly curbside meal distributions, expands pick-up location times

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is making changes to its curbside meal distribution program following feedback from the community.

Starting Oct. 8, the district will hand out meal kits that provide ingredients for seven breakfasts and seven lunches at more than 40 curbside locations around Austin. AISD is also extending pick-up hours at locations and staggering times throughout the day to allow for more convenient pick-ups.

The bulk of curbside pick-up locations will be open from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. with some open from 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The sites open at 7-9 a.m. for weekly curbside meal kits are:

Blackshear Elementary

Crockett Early College High School

Garcia Young Men’s Leadership Academy

Oak Hill Elementary

Padron Elementary

Widen Elementary

Sites open from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.:

Akins Early College High School

Allison Elementary

Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders

Blanton Elementary

Blazier Elementary

Burnet Middle School

Campbell Elementary

Casey Elementary

Dobie Middle School

Galindo Elementary

Govalle Elementary

Guerrero Thompson Elementary

Hart Elementary

Houston Elementary

Kiker Elementary

Kocurek Elementary

Lamar Middle School

Langford Elementary

LBJ Early College High School

Lively Middle School

Linder Elementary

Martin Middle School

McBee Elementary

McCallum High School

Metz Elementary

Oak Springs Elementary

Odom Elementary

Paredes Middle School

Patton Elementary

Perez Elementary

Pickle Elementary

Pleasant Hill Elementary

Rodriguez Elementary

St. Elmo Elementary

Sunset Valley Elementary

T.A. Brown Elementary

Travis Early College High School

Uphaus Early Childhood Center

Sites open from 3:30-5:30 p.m.:

Anderson High School

Covington Middle School

Dawson Elementary

Eastside Memorial Early College High School

Pecan Springs Elementary

To prepare for the switch from daily to weekly meal service, AISD said they’ll give families six extra meal packs for each child to cover for meals through the weekend and when meal service sites are closed Oct. 5-7 to prepare for the transition.

The meals are prepared in AISD kitchens, and are chilled and should be reheated at home. The meals include protein, grains, fresh fruits vegetables and milk.

For on campus learners, the district will continue to serve free breakfasts and lunches in classrooms through Dec. 18.