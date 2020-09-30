AISD moving to weekly curbside meal distributions, expands pick-up location times

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is making changes to its curbside meal distribution program following feedback from the community.
Starting Oct. 8, the district will hand out meal kits that provide ingredients for seven breakfasts and seven lunches at more than 40 curbside locations around Austin. AISD is also extending pick-up hours at locations and staggering times throughout the day to allow for more convenient pick-ups.
The bulk of curbside pick-up locations will be open from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. with some open from 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.
The sites open at 7-9 a.m. for weekly curbside meal kits are:
- Blackshear Elementary
- Crockett Early College High School
- Garcia Young Men’s Leadership Academy
- Oak Hill Elementary
- Padron Elementary
- Widen Elementary
Sites open from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.:
- Akins Early College High School
- Allison Elementary
- Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders
- Blanton Elementary
- Blazier Elementary
- Burnet Middle School
- Campbell Elementary
- Casey Elementary
- Dobie Middle School
- Galindo Elementary
- Govalle Elementary
- Guerrero Thompson Elementary
- Hart Elementary
- Houston Elementary
- Kiker Elementary
- Kocurek Elementary
- Lamar Middle School
- Langford Elementary
- LBJ Early College High School
- Lively Middle School
- Linder Elementary
- Martin Middle School
- McBee Elementary
- McCallum High School
- Metz Elementary
- Oak Springs Elementary
- Odom Elementary
- Paredes Middle School
- Patton Elementary
- Perez Elementary
- Pickle Elementary
- Pleasant Hill Elementary
- Rodriguez Elementary
- St. Elmo Elementary
- Sunset Valley Elementary
- T.A. Brown Elementary
- Travis Early College High School
- Uphaus Early Childhood Center
Sites open from 3:30-5:30 p.m.:
- Anderson High School
- Covington Middle School
- Dawson Elementary
- Eastside Memorial Early College High School
- Pecan Springs Elementary
To prepare for the switch from daily to weekly meal service, AISD said they’ll give families six extra meal packs for each child to cover for meals through the weekend and when meal service sites are closed Oct. 5-7 to prepare for the transition.
The meals are prepared in AISD kitchens, and are chilled and should be reheated at home. The meals include protein, grains, fresh fruits vegetables and milk.
For on campus learners, the district will continue to serve free breakfasts and lunches in classrooms through Dec. 18.