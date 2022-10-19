AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees is made up of seven single-member districts with two at-large positions. This year, districts one, four, six, and seven and the trustee at-large for position nine are open. District seven only has one candidate running.
If elected, board members will be in charge of choosing the next superintendent, setting district policies and voting on a budget; they may call for a bond or tax rate election.
AISD has provided a map of each district on its website which shows each candidate running.
District One candidates
Roxanne Evans
Candace Hunter
District Four Candidates
Kathryn Whitley Chu
Clint Small
District Six Candidates
Andrew Gonzales
Geronimo Rodriguez (Incumbent)
District Seven Candidate
David Kauffman
At Large Position Nine
Arati Singh (Incumbent)
Heather Toolin