AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees is made up of seven single-member districts with two at-large positions. This year, districts one, four, six, and seven and the trustee at-large for position nine are open. District seven only has one candidate running.

If elected, board members will be in charge of choosing the next superintendent, setting district policies and voting on a budget; they may call for a bond or tax rate election.

AISD has provided a map of each district on its website which shows each candidate running.

Austin ISD district map

District One candidates

Roxanne Evans

Candace Hunter

District Four Candidates

Kathryn Whitley Chu

Clint Small

District Six Candidates

Andrew Gonzales

Geronimo Rodriguez (Incumbent)

District Seven Candidate

David Kauffman

At Large Position Nine

Arati Singh (Incumbent)

Heather Toolin