AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin ISD Board of Trustees made history by picking the district’s first Black male interim superintendent Tuesday morning.

The board selected Dr. Anthony Mays, Chief Officer of Schools, with 7 trustees voting yes. Trustees Arati Singh and Lynn Boswell abstained.

Dr. Mays will start July 1 once Dr. Stephanie Elizalde leaves for her new job in Dallas.

According to the district’s website, Dr. Mays currently oversees the associate superintendents of secondary schools and elementary schools, and the assistant superintendent for student support services.