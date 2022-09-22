AUSTIN (KXAN) — Across the nation teachers are leaving the profession at an alarming rate, leaving school districts scrambling to fill positions.

At the end of August, Austin ISD needed to fill about 200 teacher openings, but the latest numbers showed there were more than 300 openings.

“There have been changes due to, of course teacher resignations,” said Norma Castillo, Assistant Superintendent of Human Capital Systems at Austin Independent School District

The district says finding teachers can be a challenge, but they made some changes that will hopefully make a difference.

“July 18 we added a few incentives, and then here towards the beginning of August we added even more,” said Castillo.

Daniel Myers was a teacher at McCallum High School, he said after ten years in AISD, he left to pursue another career.

“There are other jobs,” said Myers. “There are other ways to be able to do work that satisfies your spirit and pays more.”

The district is looking to fill many positions, but bilingual and special education are in high demand. Teachers applying for these positions will receive a $1,500 sign on incentive.

AISD has listed the new incentives on the district website.

Austin ISD will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon on September 24 at the Delco Center.