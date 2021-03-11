AISD looks to cut teaching, other positions after declining enrollment numbers

Austin ISD looks to cut about 200 positions as enrollment numbers fall during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Austin Independent School District plans to cut a number of positions after declining student enrollment.

The district says it plans to remove about 200 positions after they expect enrollment to drop by about 3,000 students this fall from pre-pandemic levels.

The district has revised staffing formulas to better meet our district goals. At this time, we have reviewed the staffing formulas for the 2021-22 school year with principals and are currently working through the staffing worksheets with campus principals. The positions being reduced include some in which we are making title changes to standardize positions across the district, but also include campus positions. On average we hire between 600-700 teachers each school year, so any positions that are reduced will be absorbed through attrition. At this time, the staffing formulas are for campus positions for the 2021-22 school year based on our student projected enrollment. Austin Independent School District

What does this mean for teachers and other staffing positions?

The district doesn’t plan to have layoffs but instead eliminate positions based on attrition, staff retiring or leaving the district.

Some teachers could be reassigned to other schools to accommodate the needs of students based on their level of teaching certification.

Education Austin says they hope to get a better explanation about the cuts because they anticipate enrollment jumping back up next year.

“The projections are a large increase,” said Education Austin President Ken Zarifis. “Why do we cut when we have an increase? Why do we cut when we are part of the way through or near the end of a pandemic? Why do we want to cut when we have one of the worst storms in decades and people are devastated? Why cut now?”

Austin ISD enrollment by year:

2015-16: 83,769

2016-17: 83,352

2017-18: 81,970

2018-19: 80,126

2019-20: 80,890

2020-21: 75,075

The state determines how much money to give districts based on their enrollment numbers.

AISD expects to save about $10 million with the cuts.

The district’s full plan will be revealed at Thursday’s school board meeting.