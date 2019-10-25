AISD increasing salaries for substitute teachers to make up for shortage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Effective Nov. 1, substitute teacher pay rates in the Austin Independent School District will increase by $10 per day.

Salaries will go up to $85 for non-degreed subs, $90 for those with degrees and $95 for degree-certified substitutes.

This comes as AISD has seen an increase in substitute vacancies to fill-in for teachers who are sick, on leave, or using personal or professional days, among other reasons.

Historically, AISD has been able to fill these types of vacancies more than 88% of the time. Currently, the substitute teacher fill rate is around 82%.

“Human Capital will be increasing the AISD substitute pay rate by $10 per day to better align with our local peers,” officials with the district told KXAN.

According to data gathered by the Texas Association of School Boards, most districts in the area pay at least $95 per day. Lake Travis and Eanes ISD pay more than that.

AISD’s own analysis found the median rate in the area is also $95 per day.

Ken Zarifis, the president of Education Austin, the employee’s union for AISD, said a $10 increase isn’t sufficient and won’t attract additional hires like the district hopes.

He said teachers are more likely to choose other school districts with a more competitive pay.

“When you pay $80 a day to manage a seventh or eighth grade classroom, that’s not nearly enough. You can go to Dairy Queen to make more money.” Zarifis said. “There needs to be a much more significant increase in sub pay if the district really wants to fill those positions. Otherwise, they will continue to go empty.”

A representative with the district said this is their benchmark for Nov. 1, but they will continue to consider the numbers for the future.

Becoming a sub

In order to be a substitute teacher at AISD, you do not need a bachelor’s degree. But you will be paid higher if you have additional education.

AISD requires you to apply online and go through a fingerprint background check. You’ll also need to complete new-hire documentation, attend substitute teacher orientation and provide official transcripts.

