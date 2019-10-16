AISD hosts meeting to discuss possible Palm Elementary closure

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The demand was so high, Austin Independent School District held another school closure meeting Tuesday night for Palm Elementary.

Huge changes could happen.

Four-hundred and forty-five students at the school could end up at Perez Elementary. That school is already at 125% capacity with 601 students.

Parents are upset about the uncertainty.

“Where are you going to put 445 extra kids?” asked parent Jennifer Jones-Kelley. “I asked them tonight and they said ‘We’ll figure it out. We’re not going to send your kids without a plan.”

There are two more meetings about the proposals this month. There’s one for Spanish-speaking families on Oct. 22. The next day, AISD representatives will be at Greater Cavalry Bible Church for a district-wide meeting, which will mainly focus on concerns from black community members.

Parents and community members can also voice their opinions through AISD’s new feedback portal.