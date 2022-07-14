AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is trying to tackle one of its biggest challenges with a new 2022 bond proposal.

That challenge is keeping its teachers within the district.

Due to the sky-high cost of the property, many of them can’t afford to live in Austin.

AISD recently released not one, but two draft proposals.

The first proposal is $1.55 billion with no tax increase. It would modernize 14 campuses, secure school entryways, upgrade technology across the district and replace buses.

The second proposal is $2.18 billion and would modernize 21 campuses, increase tech spending and upgrade athletic facilities and performing arts spaces. It would also provide affordable housing options for teachers.

AISD Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Ramos says the district didn’t expect to come up with two options, but projects are pricier than they were a few years ago.

“A larger bond proposal would allow us to incorporate more projects,” he said. “Which would improve the student learning experience at additional campuses.”

The second bond proposal would allocate $50 million towards affordable housing options for up to 400 teachers.

Although there are no concrete plans, apartment units or even small houses could be purchased for them within the district.

“The teacher housing proposal would give the district an opportunity to look at other ways to retain our teachers and recruit new teachers,” Ramos said.

This more expensive proposal would also require a 1-cent tax rate increase.

“With an average home in the district at $650,000 that would be an annual increase in taxes of $65,” Ramos.

AISD is holding meetings to give you a chance to learn about the proposed 2022 bond package before it is finalized.

There will also be two in-person meetings Saturday.

The first is at Dobie Middle School at 1200 E. Rundberg Lane from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

The second is at Travis Early College High School at 1211 E. Oltorf St. from 1:30-3 p.m.

On July 28, the AISD Board of Trustees will vote on which bond will end up on the ballot in November.