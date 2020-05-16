AISD expanding WiFi bus service to accommodate Advanced Placement testing

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hagar reported a 9.3% year-over-year drop in state sales tax revenue for April, adding that May revenues could be even worse. The loss of billions of dollars in revenue will inevitibly impact state and local education budgets, according to education leaders.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is expanding the hours of its WiFi bus service for students to accommodate the Advanced Placement testing taking place through May 22.

In April, AISD deployed 110 buses equipped with WiFi hotspots to provide access to the internet for students. The buses were placed in areas where reliable access to the internet was least likely. These bus hotspots were made possible through a grant of more than $600,000 from wireless provider Kajeet.

The WiFi buses will now be available from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Locations of each bus hotspot can be found on the map below:

Two of the bus hotspots will have WiFi access available from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. thanks to a partnership between AISD and CapMetro.

These buses are located at: