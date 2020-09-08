AISD doubles bus fleet giving free internet access to students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will double its fleet of buses equipped with wireless internet routers to provide free access to students, the district announced Monday.

The beginning of the school year for AISD is Tuesday, and for the first four weeks classes are online only. The district said they’ll park 261 buses in neighborhoods and at apartment complexes around town “where they can make the biggest impact” and give the most students possible free internet access to complete schoolwork.

The signal from the buses is available from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday from Tuesday to Oct. 5, the district says.