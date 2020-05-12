AISD creates re-entry task force for restarting school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District leaders are looking beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a meeting Monday, superintendent Paul Cruz announced he created a re-entry task force to look at scenarios around restarting schools. He said the task force would study information provided by the Texas Education Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies.

Cruz says the task force might consider starting the 2020-21 school year earlier than the current Aug. 18 start date to make up for any school days lost due to a possible second surge of COVID-19 cases during the fall semester.

Cruz says the task force will also consider delaying the start date if the district is not ready by then.

The task force is also taking up options if the district has to open schools at limited capacities for in-person instruction.

Cruz also announced district workers have delivered more than 1,500 Chromebooks to students for distance learning. The district has also distributed more than 500,000 meals since the pandemic began.