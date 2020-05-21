AISD considers only allowing 25% of students into school in the fall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Austin Independent School District task force considers a range of scenarios for academics in the fall, one option receiving attention is the possibility of only 25% of students returning to in-person learning.

In this scenario, each school day’s student population would be capped at 25% of the school’s capacity, similar to the restrictions which have been imposed on restaurants in the past.

WATCH: AISD re-entry task force examines possible scenarios for returning to school in fall

Dr. Lisa Goodnow, AISD’s Associate Superintendent of Academics and Social Emotional Learning said on Wednesday that the school district would likely select the 25% which would benefit most from the face-to-face interaction with teachers.

“It’s not just students with academic need, but students with an academic need that is best served with face-to-face instruction,” Goodnow said. “Students that are medically fragile, how do we attend to their needs and their safety and at the same time provide them the academic support and experiences they deserve?”

Goodnow emphasized that this is just an option being considered and not a final plan.

WATCH: How Austin ISD plans to combat the ‘COVID-19 slide’

The school district is following CDC guidance and best practices while the operations team is weighing the consequences of each scenario.

“We want to act in the best interest of students, so by placing the many possibilities on the table and then narrowing those down by feasibility and bringing in subject matter experts, we think we will be able to do that,” said Reyne Telles, on member of AISD’s task force.

Do you have a tip or story idea you want to share? Follow KXAN’s Education Reporter Alex Caprariello on social media or send him a message to alexc@kxan.com.