AISD classes are planned to be 100% online or 100% in-person, superintendent says

AUSTIN (KXAN) In a Facebook Live with Mayor Steve Adler on Monday night, outgoing Austin Independent School District Superintendent Paul Cruz said that students will have two options for learning in the fall.

“We will have 100% options for virtual learning for students if they choose,” said Cruz. “Or a 100% in-school, if that is what they choose.”

Cruz said that as of now, AISD still plans to start the 2020-21 school year on August 18, and that parents will be able to choose between learning from home and going to classes in-person.

The district previously considered a ‘blended model’, where students would attend classes in-person and online at home. Additionally, back in May, AISD said its COVID-19 task force was considering capping each school day’s student attendance at 25%.

Cruz said the hyprid option is still possible, if and as COVID-19 conditions change.

The superintendent said that the district is facing challenges due to implementing safety protocols that still need to be tested. AISD says its task force is working to review these protocols and give feedback.

In Williamson County, Leander ISD says families will also be offering in-person learning or in-person classes — no hybrid models are being offered, however. The district says it will implement safety measures like face coverings, social distancing and minimizing large gatherings.