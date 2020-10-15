AISD celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with virtual talent show

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Austin Independent School District joins the rest of the country to observe National Hispanic Heritage month. In the past, they’ve put on a show for everyone to enjoy, but this year they had to change things up.

“This is the first virtual talent show for Hispanic Heritage,” said Norma Garza, Austin ISD’s multicultural outreach coordinator.

Unable to meet in person this year, Garza says the virtual talent show has opened things up for more students to perform. About 60 students submitted entries showing how they celebrate Hispanic culture at home.

“I dont have enough words even in Spanish my mother language to describe all the joy I have seen,” Garza said.

Students were able to send video of themselves dancing, playing music or singing. They could also submit a drawing or something they wrote.

“These are really different times in history so this is an opportunity to do something safe at home with family sharing traditions,” Garza said.

With the Latino community being hit hard by COVID-19-Garza says it is a way to engage safely with students and also learn about the culture and traditions.

The winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Two Chromebooks will be given to the two participants who have the highest number of reactions on their posts.