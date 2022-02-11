AISD capacity limits for fine arts, athletic events lifted

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in the Austin area, the Austin Independent School District is lifting capacity limits for extracurricular activities.

AISD announced Thursday that fine arts and athletic event capacities due to COVID-19 are no longer in effect, but all attendees are still required to wear masks.

AISD said masks are still required inside all its facilities, and that it applies to people coming from other districts as well.

“Our kids deserve to be celebrated, especially with playoffs and other end-of-year performances coming up,” AISD said in a press release Thursday night.

