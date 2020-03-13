AISD cancels large gatherings, trips through April 3

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District announced on Thursday that until April 3, large gatherings and other school-related outings would be canceled.

Cancelations include:

  • Large gatherings, like student assemblies
  • Field trips
  • Field days
  • Spring Break camps
  • Outside rentals of school buildings

The district says that while there are no cases of COVID-19 reported at AISD or in the Austin community, the move aims to preemptively minimize potential spread.

AISD says that schools are not closing or stopping district operations at this time. A school may close if a staff member or student has a confirmed case.

The AISD community can visit the district’s Coronavirus Updates page for more information and future updates.

