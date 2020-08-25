AISD: Buildings will be capped at 25% capacity during first 2 weeks of classes, in-person learning will be phased-in

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Austin ISD’s new Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde released her first report ahead of the start of fall classes — offering further details on the unique semester ahead and the district’s plans to respond.

Elizalde explained that during the district’s first two weeks of class openings, beginning Sept. 8, no more than 25% of building capacity will be used at any time. While all classes will be virtual-only for the first four weeks, the capacity cap will apply to staff and faculty on campus.

The district will be encouraging teachers to go to campuses in-person, however, it won’t be required.

The superintendent says that it’s the district’s intention to have students remain remote through Oct. 2.

Additionally, Elizalde elaborated on the district’s plan for a phased-in approach to reopenings during its first four weeks, comparing the opening of in-person classes to “turning on the dimmer switch, rather than turning the light switch on or off.”

During the first two weeks of classes, no students will be allowed on campus.

