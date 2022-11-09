AISD bond passes but not all districts vote for new facilities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters in several Central Texas school districts approved millions, and in some cases billions, in school bonds on Tuesday.

“This $2.44 billion will enable the district to provide the security, facilities and modern technology that all our students and teachers deserve,” said Dr. Anthony Mays, AISD interim superintendent.

With aging facilities and maintenance costs adding up in the millions, Austin voters approved all three AISD propositions that showed up on the ballot.

Prop A focused on new buildings and modernization projects, Prop B on technology improvements and Prop C on stadiums.

Travis Early college high school will receive the largest chunk of the money with $250 million.

“The vote I think signals that the community supports our students and they support our teachers and school,” said Travis Early College High School principal

In Lake Travis ISD, Proposition A and B both passed, which means new schools and new technology are planned in the coming years.

“Very excited about high school number 2 coming on board and right now anticipating that opening in ’27,” said Lake Travis ISD superintendent, Paul Norton.

The district says they needed new schools because of recent growth, but prop C, which would have added new athletic facilities, did not pass.

“It is very important with high school number 2 passing now we need athletic facilities,” said Norton.

Norton says they will take another look at what can be done in the future to provide athletic facitlies for the new schools.

“When you look across the state and looking at different reports that came out earlier today the athletics seems to be the one that has taken the most hits,” said Norton.

Pflugerville ISD voters voted against Prop F which called for stadium improvements.

Voters in Drippings Springs Independent School District voted not to approve any of the school district’s three bonds, which would’ve allotted about $481 million for improvements and new facilities.