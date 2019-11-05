AISD board talks to staff for 1st time since announcing possible 2020-21 school closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District Board is expected to hear from district staff Monday for the first time since staff proposed closing three schools and possibly a fourth.

BACKGROUND: AISD announces schools slated to be closed next year

Under the latest proposal the district would close Sims, Metz and Pease elementaries, and is still considering whether to close Brooke Elementary.

If approved by the board, the schools would close next school year.

The new list is down from the 12 schools staff originally proposed closing. At Monday’s meeting, the board will explain in greater detail why staff members narrowed their list down to those four schools.

“Tonight is really about getting their feedback, seeing if they want any tweaks,” said Cristina Nguyen, AISD Senior Communications Specialist. “If they want to add something, take something off.”

But one Brooke Elementary parent in attendance still wants more answers.

“We don’t understand why we aren’t on that safe list,” said Jessica Wilson. “I still don’t have a firm understanding when the vote is happening for Brooke, if the idea is for us to take more time and to do a deeper dive.”

A final board vote is expected November 18.

KXAN’s Tom Miller will have more on what happens at tonight’s meeting on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.