AISD Board of Trustees meet Thursday to potentially move school start date

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District is looking to push the start of school back three weeks, and possibly make changes on how long students will work online.

“There are a lot of questions that they think they know, but haven’t come up,” said AISD teacher, Ray Lopez Mata.

Like many other teachers and parents, he has questions about the upcoming school year.

“I have faith that AISD has a general good concepts, but how are you going to put them in place?” Lopez Mata asked.

Teachers and parents have been the driving factor in many of the changes school districts make across the nation. Their voices help each district mold and shape the way the year will look.

“So right now our first day of school is Aug. 18,” said Cristina Nguyen, AISD spokesperson.

That could change Thursday evening though, as AISD will discuss starting classes on Sept. 8 in a board meeting at 9 p.m.

“Then along with that there is an action to submit a waiver to the Texas Education Agency that would allow for an additional four weeks of virtual learning,” Nguyen said.

This could mean that AISD would move to eight weeks of online learning.

AISD says this is a fluid situation and they are trying to work with everyone. Lopez Mata just wants to make sure he will be returning to a safe environment.

“I am diabetic, I have underlying things and I am willing to go back, but let’s be prudent and be smart on how you are going to ask what you are going to ask us to do,” Lopez Mata said.

This is new territory for everyone, and that’s why everyone’s voice is important, Nguyen said.

“We know this is a huge decision that is going to really affect our families, our teachers and ultimately our students, so we want to make sure that we welcome the voices from our community before our board makes any action,” Nguyen said.

Austin ISD will offer public testimony before the board vote. The public is invited to share their thoughts and voice any concerns or issues they might have.