AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a $2.44 billion bond Thursday night to go on the November ballot.

The board added $189 million to its proposal to “finance improvements that follow the bond steering committee recommendations and align additional facility needs,” and it passed unanimously.

Originally, two bond proposals were said to be in play — one for $1.55 billion that would modernize 14 AISD campuses and include securing entryways, or a $2.18 billion that would include affordable housing options for teachers and modernize 21 campuses.

The bond proposal as it is now would increase the debt service tax rate by a penny but the total tax rate would decrease, the district said.

What the bond proposal doesn’t include is money toward affordable housing for teachers, but the district is pursuing other ways to make that happen.

Here’s a full breakdown of what was approved:

Burnet Middle School is slated to get around $157 million in modernizations while LBJ Early College High School is tabbed for nearly $116 million. Northeast Early College High School’s improvements come in just over $116 million, according to the district’s breakdown chart.

It includes $25 million for a full renovation of Nelson Field, plus other athletic facility improvements throughout the district. It also included $10 million for network infrastructure improvements.