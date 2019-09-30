AISD begins 2nd week of meetings on school closures, consolidations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Austin Independent School District begins its second week of community meetings about its proposed plan to close or consolidate 12 schools.

In early September, AISD released a document laying out possible changes, including a timeline for a “recommended” plan, which would include potential closures and consolidations of several Austin schools.

AISD held one meeting at 8 a.m. Monday at Ridgetop Elementary in central Austin — one of the schools named in the document as being a candidate for closure and/or consolidation. The meeting focused solely on Ridgetop.

During a September panel discussion, the AISD board explained the proposed plan as a way of addressing systemic inequality for Austin students. Half of the schools proposed for changes are on Austin’s east side.

AISD Superintendent Paul Cruz said during the discussion that the proposed plan was “access and opportunity for Austin’s children.”

Another meeting will be held on Monday night at 6 p.m. at Northeast Early College High School in east Austin.

