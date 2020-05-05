AISD, Austin Ed Fund launch campaign to thank district teachers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Austin Independent School District is launching a thank you campaign to recognize and honor local teachers.

Some students in AISD were in a sweet video thanking their teachers, and telling the teachers they miss them.

AISD is partnering with the Austin Ed Fund for the #ThankYouTeachers campaign. The district is also giving every teacher in the district a $50 Amazon gift card as part of the campaign.

LBJ Early College High School and Liberal Arts and Sciences Academy’s fine arts program teachers also produced this video covering the song, “Stand By Me,” as a way to connect to their students.