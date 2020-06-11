AISD expects ‘blended model’ for the fall, likely students will continue to work from home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials in the Austin Independent School District say a blended model of learning for students resuming classes in the fall is likely, according to a newsletter sent out by the district.

“The school year, scheduled to begin Aug. 18, will likely begin with both on-campus and at-home learning. No decisions have been finalized,” the newsletter said. The specifics of the half-online/half-in person curriculum are still being decided, but parents were informed on Thursday that at least a portion of the learning will likely be required to be completed from home.

The district has mentioned several approaches being considered, including allowing only 25% of students into the building at once. The taskforce assigned to study various scenarios previously told KXAN that no option was off the table.

The taskforce will continue to gain feedback from parents, families and students through the rest of the week via virtual conversations. On Tuesday, Ali Ghilarducci, with AISD’s Community Engagement and External Communications team, told parents that a clearer decision should be made before July when the AISD Board of Trustees is scheduled to take a summer recess.

AISD also said new precautions will be put in place, including health and safety training on COVID-19 for staff, screenings for symptoms, measures to keep people at least six feet apart, wearing facial coverings, frequent cleanings, hand washing often, having campuses operate in smaller groups and at lower capacities and requiring students and staff to stay home if they or family tests postitive.

The district said in its Summer Vision 2020 announcement:

“It is important to remember that health-related data points and guidance from public health officials have led and will continue to inform decisions in this rapidly changing environment. As such, any suggested educational models could change due to circumstances. AISD is dedicated to remaining flexible while making the best decisions for students, teachers, staff and families.“

