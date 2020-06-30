AISD administrators admit mistakes, pledge to do better in online equity summit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students, parents, teachers and administrators all took turns speaking for nearly four hours on Tuesday, sharing their personal anecdotes and concerns regarding equity and community relations with the Austin Independent School District.

The district hosted the summit, encouraging people to provide feedback in the chat-box while three separate panels of speakers answered prompts and discussed potential improvements for various underrepresented groups, including minority students and economically disadvantaged families.

Several topics were more prevalent than others, including a reported failure for the district to adequately provide timely technology to students during the spring semester, an apparent lack of trust between the district and minority families and a lack of consistency in delivering quality education, particularly to unmotivated students.

One math teacher from Mendez Middle School said not every child is given the same resources or the same opportunities as others. He said he empathizes with the economically disadvantaged students, noting that basic biological needs aren’t being met at home, and that the district should accept more responsibility in ensuring that is taken care of.

“I’m talking about food and water. Like, ‘Am I going to eat tonight?’ If that’s on my mind in school, I’m not going to pay attention to the teacher. So when we are talking about equity at school, that’s where we need to start with. We need to answer for the basic things that we know affect education,” Alfred Bradford said.

Educators say the pandemic highlighted some of these issues that have historically existed for years.

“COVID-19 was like a dye put on and you saw all the cracks,” one panelist noted.

Various district administrators were among the final panelists to speak during the summit, including Dr. Stephanie Hawley, AISD’s Chief Equity Officer, Nicole Conley, AISD Chief Financial Officer, Chief Ashley Gonzalez with the AISD police department and Geronimo Rodriguez with the AISD Board of Trustees.

Rodriguez said executive summaries are being created to allow feedback from community members to be streamlined to decision makers. Reyne Telles, the executive director for AISD’s communications department, said he has continually asked for $100,000 in increased translation and interpretation resources for ESL families. AISD PD is actively recruiting minority officers and has promoted several female officers to various high-level positions.

Hawley said its up to the district to own up to its mistakes and move forward from there.

“In order to rebuild trust, you have to name the things that we have done wrong,” Hawley said.

There will be another special summit on September 15 to discuss special education, increasing cultural proficiency and to find out what Education Austin, the union representing AISD teachers is doing for the Black Lives Matter movement.