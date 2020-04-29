AISD accepts superintendent Paul Cruz’s resignation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD’s board has accepted Superintendent Paul Cruz’s resignation and his last day will be August 31.

But Cruz will continue to work with the district to help with the transition.

Cruz, who served as AISD superintendent for six years, is taking a job at the University of Texas. His resignation was announced back in February, when he sent a letter to the community, saying:

“I love Austin ISD! Thank you for embracing my family, for educating my children, and for entrusting me with leading our strategic efforts. It has truly been an honor to serve as superintendent of Austin’s dynamic and high-performing school district.”

Cruz will join the UT faculty as a professor of practice in the Cooperative Superintendency Program in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy.

AISD board members say they expect to fill the position by the end of August.