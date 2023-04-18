AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District said Monday its teacher job fair on April 15 was a “tremendous success.”

According to an e-mail sent to parents Monday afternoon by interim superintendent Matias Segura, more than 360 people attended the event and more than 120 were recommended for jobs.

AISD said last week it has nearly 225 openings to fill for the 2023-24 school year.

Arnoldo Gutiérrez, Assistant Superintendent of Human Capital for Austin ISD, told KXAN April 11 that the school district doesn’t have as many vacancies this time of year as it usually does.

However, current teachers still have time to resign before their resignation deadline, which is 45 days before the first day of instruction, and the district is working on recruitment in the meantime.

That recruitment includes stipends for special education and bilingual teachers and housing options.

Right now, AISD is offering a $7,000 per year stipend for bilingual classroom teachers and a $5,000 per year stipend for special education classroom teachers.

AISD also has a deal with the Austin Apartment Association that includes 37 properties running exclusive deals and discounts for teachers in the district, Gutiérrez said.