After 42 teens were exposed to COVID-19, one mom says her daughter’s peers are not in quarantine

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Forty two students at a high school in Leander Independent School District have been asked to quarantine after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

A mother of one of those students says her daughter’s cheerleading teammates aren’t following quarantine restrictions and are potentially exposing others in the community.

She asked to be kept anonymous. She’s afraid the entire cheerleading team will turn against her daughter, but she says their family is the only one taking the two-week quarantine seriously and is only aware of one other family, besides themselves, who have taken the steps to get tested.

“As a team, they are supposed to represent the community,” the mother said. “The quarantining is serious. They were all just put at risk, and the risk is serious. But to them, it doesn’t even matter.”

The mom said the girls have been seen on social media congregating with one another. One girl posted she had gone to work the next day, the mom said.

Guidelines distributed by the high school and provided to all families who were asked to quarantine have clear instructions: stay home for 14 days, keep away from others and monitor their health.

“Leander ISD is thankful for our community’s continued cooperation in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The health of our students, teachers and staff is everyone’s responsibility. Following our district-established safety protocols is critical in allowing us to keep our schools open for in-person learning. These measures are in place after months of planning and collaboration with local health agencies, and we are confident that by adhering to them, we can slow the spread of the virus and protect our community.” Leander Independent School District

The district is asking students to cooperate, saying it planned out these quarantine protocols for months. By following them, district officials say students can slow the spread of the virus.

The district also says students who test positive for COVID-19 are required to provide a doctor’s release before returning to school.

