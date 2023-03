ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Community College says its Round Rock campus at 4400 College Park Dr. remains closed Friday morning due to an “ongoing power outage.”

ACC said in a tweet Friday morning the power has been restored to the Eastview campus at 3401 Webberville Rd.

Both Round Rock and Eastview campuses closed Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. due to storm-related power outages.

ACC says it will offer updates on its webpage.