About 200 Lake Travis ISD employees get vaccinated for COVID-19

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Some Lake Travis Independent School District employees got their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Superintendent Paul Norton tells KXAN the district learned late last week one of its medical partners secured doses of the Moderna vaccine. In just a few days, Lake Travis ISD and the First Medical Response of Texas were able to coordinate a vaccine clinic.

About 200 staffers considered to be in Phase 1B got a shot.

“In a year that’s been very stressful, today has been a very positive light in that time frame for staff to get the first round of shots. So it’s been a great day in Lake Travis ISD,” Norton said.

The superintendent hopes district employees who got vaccinated Tuesday will feel more comfortable being in schools.

Lake Travis ISD isn’t the only district in Central Texas to team up with health care providers to administer vaccines to staff.

Ascension Seton partnered with both Austin and Round Rock Independent School Districts to give shots to some of their high-risk staff.