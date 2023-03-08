PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville Independent School District earned the Teacher Incentive Allotment through the Texas Education Agency, and 88 teachers from across the district will receive additional compensation up to $21,000, according to a PfISD press release.

PfISD is the first district in the Central Texas metroplex to earn the TIA approval, the release said.

TEA will notify selected teachers of their final 2022-2023 allotment amounts in late May.

“I am so proud of our administrative staff for their hard work the last three years to create a model that earned approval for this designation,” PfISD Superintendent Dr. Doug Killian said. “This is not an easy process, but we will see the benefits for years by providing additional money to our amazing teachers who qualify and deserve it.”

According to the release, teachers who earn their designation under TIA retain it for five years, and based on past data, the designation could generate $1.2 million in total additional funding.

The TIA provides a pathway for high-performing teachers to earn higher salaries and enables districts to recruit and retain highly effective teachers.

For districts to be approved into this program, they undergo a multi-year application process that must pass statutory and regulatory requirements, followed by a full year of implementation to record teacher performance data, according to the press release.

“We know we have wonderful teachers here in PfISD, and hopefully, this will help us to retain those teachers and recruit new teachers to our district,” Dr. Killian said.