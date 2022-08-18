LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — Voters in the Lake Travis Independent School District will vote in November on a $703 million bond.

The school board late Wednesday night approved an order to put the bond on the Nov. 8 ballot. It said it would post details on its website about each proposition as well as an itemized list of projects on Thursday.

According to a June 15 bond presentation to the board, the Lake Travis ISD Long Range Facilities Planning Committee made the following recommendations for the bond:

New High School – $236,430,617

– $236,430,617 2 New Elementary Schools – $106,435,047

– $106,435,047 Additions and Upgrades to Lake Travis High School – $84,732,969

– $84,732,969 Campus and District Renovations and Improvements – $166,409,289

– $166,409,289 Facilities Condition Assessment Projects – $38,746,968

– $38,746,968 Technology – $55,245,110

– $55,245,110 Land – $15,000,000

In May, LTISD discussed authorizing contracts for the new schools, two lots in Dripping Springs and one with a Spicewood address. However, this was not discussed further in the June meeting.