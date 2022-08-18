LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — Voters in the Lake Travis Independent School District will vote in November on a $703 million bond.
The school board late Wednesday night approved an order to put the bond on the Nov. 8 ballot. It said it would post details on its website about each proposition as well as an itemized list of projects on Thursday.
According to a June 15 bond presentation to the board, the Lake Travis ISD Long Range Facilities Planning Committee made the following recommendations for the bond:
- New High School – $236,430,617
- 2 New Elementary Schools – $106,435,047
- Additions and Upgrades to Lake Travis High School – $84,732,969
- Campus and District Renovations and Improvements – $166,409,289
- Facilities Condition Assessment Projects – $38,746,968
- Technology – $55,245,110
- Land – $15,000,000
In May, LTISD discussed authorizing contracts for the new schools, two lots in Dripping Springs and one with a Spicewood address. However, this was not discussed further in the June meeting.