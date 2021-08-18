5 questions to ask your district before your kids possibly get COVID-19

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary school in Nesquehoning, Pa. In the fall of 2021, vaccinated teachers and students should no longer wear masks inside school buildings and no one need bother with them outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, July 9, 2021, in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A Lockhart Independent School District parent has two kids at home quarantining on the first day of school, after one tested positive a week earlier.

The parent doesn’t want to be identified because her kids are young and in a sensitive predicament. But the parent, who we’ll call “Marie,” is frustrated, feeling as if she wasn’t given enough direction by the school district.

“My biggest concern is just my kids falling further and further and further behind,” she said.

Lockhart ISD has a virtual option in place for students who will have to quarantine — but that won’t begin until August 30, about a week and a half after school began.

In the meantime, Marie’s parents are at home and won’t be able to return to school in-person until the August 23 and September 3, she said.

So what will her kids do for now?

Here are some key questions all parents might want to ask if their kids test positive:

How long will they be required to quarantine at home?

What are the quarantine requirements for siblings who live in the same household?

How will students keep up with school work from home?

Will a virtual option be available on the first day of school?

What is the absence policy regarding students who have to quarantine because of COVID-19?

Lockhart ISD said students who aren’t present on the first day are not considered enrolled, but rather coded as a “No Show.” The district says a student will not be technically enrolled until the first day they are present.

Lockhart ISD said it will make sure students who are absent three days or less still get their assignments, which is a practice that was in place before the pandemic.

For students who do have to quarantine, the district said they’ll get daily virtual instruction from an instructor outside of their assigned teacher, once virtual learning begins the second week of school.

Lockhart ISD is asking parents with specific questions to email LISDcovidquestions@lockhart.txed.net to contact staff directly.

Every district’s COVID protocols look a little different. It’s best to check directly with your school’s district for specific insight.

“My biggest advice to other parents going through it is stay involved, stay on top of it,” Marie said. “I think if I hadn’t made a big deal about… if I hadn’t been calling them over and over and over again to try to get something figured out, they [my kids] wouldn’t be getting anything.”

This story will be updated after KXAN News at 5 p.m. by Reporter Jala Washington.