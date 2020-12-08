43 test positive for COVID-19 during Austin ISD’s post-Thanksgiving mass testing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District has released details on how many district community members tested positive for the coronavirus during post-holiday testing.

Last week, Austin ISD offered three days of drive-through rapid COVID-19 testing after Thanksgiving break.

In a Monday night board meeting, Dr. Stephanie Elizalde reported more than 1,700 individuals, including staff, students and family members were tested. Of those, 43 people tested positive for COVID-19:

Employees – 15

In-person students – 15

Virtual students – 4

Family – 9

Elizalde also said those quarantining will still have to do so for a full 14 days, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new recommendation that decreases quarantine time to 10 days.

Teachers and district staff could also get vaccines by mid-spring, according to Elizalde. She explained she has been “successful” in lobbying to get educational workers vaccines after healthcare workers.

Accommodations

Elizalde also announced a hotline for teachers and staff to discuss their accommodation process, which is expected to be up and running Tuesday.

Last week, after the district said there isn’t an appeals process for denials of accommodations, leaders said teachers and staff can now submit more detailed medical information to be considered.