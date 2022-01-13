4 AISD COVID-19 testing sites closed Thursday

Austin ISD set up two sites to test students and staff for COVID-19 following spring break last week. (KXAN photo/Nabil Remadna)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four COVID-19 testing sites run by Austin Independent School District aren’t open Thursday because of “supply limits,” the district said.

AISD officials said sites at Norman-Sims, Kiker, Navarro and Northeast will not be open due to the lack of supply. AISD said in a tweet that all other seven testing sites are open, as well as Nomi Health’s mass testing site at the Burger Center in Sunset Valley.

The district said a third-party vendor it uses to run the testing is affected by national supply chain shortages. AISD is working with Quest Diagnostics to get more testing supplies.

AISD said it “processed 5,400 tests in the past six days, which is not a sustainable pace based on available supplies.” In comparison, it processed 3,579 tests in all of January 2021.

Sites that are open Thursday are:

Akins, Eastside and Travis early college high schools

McCallum High School

Blazer Intermediate

Cunningham and Pillow elementary schools

AISD also said if tests run out, students and staff can get tested by school nurses, at the community testing hub at Tony Burger stadium or elsewhere in town. It said the supply shortage affecting the testing hubs won’t have an affect on people being able to get tests from school nurses because those are supplied by the Texas Education Agency.

There are 397 new positive COVID-19 cases within the district as of Wednesday, according to AISD dashboard information.