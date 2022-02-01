Lockout lifted at 3 Eanes ISD schools after police clear scene

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A “lockout” at three schools in the Eanes Independent School District was lifted Tuesday afternoon after police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the area.

West Lake Hills Police around 4 p.m. gave an all clear, saying officers don’t believe there’s any danger to the public.

The three schools that were affected were Forest Trail Elementary, Valley View Elementary and Westlake High School.

Eanes ISD said the police investigation wasn’t related to the schools themselves, and the lockout was enacted as an added precaution.

The district explained a “lockout” is when a school locks exterior doors and doesn’t allow anyone in or out of the building. During this time, school operates as normal for students inside, with classes carrying on.

Eanes ISD said due to the timing of the lockout, dismissal and buses for all three campuses were put on hold. Now, the district is saying no buses will run for Forest Trail and Valley View, because middle and high school routes are running. The district is asking parents to pick up their kids at these two schools as soon as possible.