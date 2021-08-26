3 classrooms in Round Rock ISD to close for 10 days due to COVID-19 cases

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A few classrooms in the Round Rock Independent School District are closing for 10 days “due to several epidemiologically linked cases of COVID-19.”

Round Rock ISD told KXAN Thursday two classrooms at Fern Bluff Elementary and one classroom at Caldwell Heights Elementary are affected.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated daily, there have been eight positive cases at both Fern Bluff and Caldwell Heights so far this school year among students and staffers.

School Student Cases Staff Cases Total Fern Bluff Elementary 5 3 8 Caldwell Heights Elementary 8 0 8 Total Cumulative Positive COVID-19 cases for the 2021-22 school year

Parents of students in the affected classrooms were notified first, then campus-wide letters were sent out.

The notification letters stated the decision to close the classrooms for 10 days came after discussion with local health authorities.

“The health and safety of our students is our top priority, and we appreciate your partnership in creating a nurturing educational environment for our children.” Round Rock Independent School District

All students in the affected classrooms will be offered remote learning for those 10 days. In the meantime, the district said deep cleaning will take place in the areas that are impacted.

RRISD encouraged families and students to contact their doctor if they are feeling any symptoms.

Students and employees in the district with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case are asked to report the case using the district’s reporting tool online here.

Round Rock ISD isn’t the only local district having to shut down classrooms due to the virus. The Marble Falls Independent School District announced earlier this week it would be closing the entire Highland Lakes Elementary School campus for two days.