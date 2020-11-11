$3.4M available for Central Texas school districts thanks to a deal made in 1839

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thanks to a land acquisition deal made nearly 200 years ago, school districts in Travis County could soon receive a hefty financial injection to help offset costs of unexpected pandemic expenses and budgetary shortfalls due to low enrollment.

According to Travis County documents, beginning in 1839, the Republic of Texas awarded land to counties to support school systems. If land directly within the county was not available, the county could “identify, survey and claim unorganized lands in the Republic.”

Travis County ultimately claimed 18,820 acres in Throckmorton County, located approximately 140 miles west of Dallas.

The revenue generated from this land, placed into a permanent school fund ready to be distributed, totals approximately $3.4 million.

Travis County officials say these funds can be distributed to school districts within the area if districts notify them no later than Dec. 15 of their interest and of their intended use of the funds.

In a proposed example of how the money might be dispersed, Travis County would appropriate the $3.4 million based on the number of students within the district and it’s corresponding percent of the population.

Austin ISD would be the largest benefactor, with a student body accounting for nearly 47% of the population. Based on this calculation, AISD would receive approximately $1.58 million. The second highest total would go to Pflugerville ISD which would be awarded $519,150.

Other districts who would be eligible to claim funds are Manor, Eanes, Del Valle, Lago Vista, Lake Travis, Coupland, Dripping Springs, Elgin, Hays, Johnson City, Leander, Marble Falls and Round Rock ISD.

KXAN has reached out to each of these districts to find out if they were aware of this potential payout and how district officials intend to use the funds. This article will be updated to reflect each response.

