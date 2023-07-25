AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students across Central Texas will be returning to the classroom in just a few weeks.

Back-to-school dates range from Aug. 7 in Cherokee ISD to Aug. 28 in Doss CCSD and Prairie Lea ISD.

To help keep track of all the dates, KXAN has created a map and compiled a list showing the first day of classes in each district in the KXAN viewing area.

Hover over or click on any district in the map below for more information. You can also search for a specific district in the top left of the map.

Austin ISD: Aug. 14

Bartlett ISD: Aug. 14

Bastrop ISD: Aug. 16

Blanco ISD: Aug. 16

Buckholts ISD: Aug. 8

Burnet CISD: Aug. 16

Cameron ISD: Aug. 16

Cherokee ISD: Aug. 7

Coupland ISD: Aug. 10

Del Valle ISD: Aug. 9

Dime Box ISD: Aug. 14

Doss CCSD: Aug. 28

Dripping Springs ISD: Aug. 15

Eanes ISD: Aug. 16

Elgin ISD: Aug. 16

Fayetteville ISD: Aug. 14

Flatonia ISD: Aug. 16

Florence ISD: Aug. 16

Fredericksburg ISD: Aug. 14

Gause ISD: Aug. 9

Georgetown ISD: Aug. 17

Giddings ISD: Aug. 15

Granger ISD: Aug. 16

Harper ISD: Aug. 10

Hays CISD: Aug. 15

Hutto ISD: Aug. 10

Jarrell ISD: Aug. 16

Johnson City ISD: Aug. 16

La Grange ISD: Aug. 17

Lago Vista ISD: Aug. 17

Lake Travis ISD: Aug. 16

Lampasas ISD: Aug. 10

Leander ISD: Aug. 16

Lexington ISD: Aug. 16

Liberty Hill ISD: Aug. 16

Llano ISD: Aug. 8

Lockhart ISD: Aug. 16

Lometa ISD: Aug. 8

Luling ISD: Aug. 15

Manor ISD: Aug. 14

Marble Falls ISD: Aug. 16

Mason ISD: Aug. 16

McDade ISD: Aug. 17

Milano ISD: Aug. 15

Pflugerville ISD: Aug. 15

Prairie Lea ISD: Aug. 28

Richland Springs ISD: Aug. 10

Rockdale ISD: Aug. 8

Round Rock ISD: Aug. 15

Round Top-Carmine ISD: Aug. 16

San Marcos CISD: Aug. 15

San Saba ISD: Aug. 8

Schulenburg ISD: Aug. 15

Smithville ISD: Aug. 15

Taylor ISD: Aug. 10

Thorndale ISD: Aug. 17

Thrall ISD: Aug. 15

Wimberley ISD: Aug. 16

Have a back to school question? Email the newsroom at ReportIt@kxan.com.