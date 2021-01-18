2 Manor ISD schools move 100% remote after positive coronavirus cases

Manor ISD officials will hear what parents want in the district’s first police chief in a meeting Thursday. (KXAN file photo)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Two Manor Independent School District campuses are moving 100% remote after one staff member at each school tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an announcement from the district Monday.

Presidential Meadows Elementary and Manor Senior High School are both making the move to virtual starting Tuesday, and the change will last for at least two weeks. In-person instruction isn’t set to restart at the schools until Feb. 1, the district said.

For both schools, asynchronous instruction will take place Tuesday, then synchronous instruction will take over until Feb. 1.

The school district said it was notified about the two staff members testing positive over the weekend. Manor ISD said it is following through with contact tracing and notifying people if they need to quarantine. Sanitization of areas where the staff members spent their time is also being done.

As of Jan. 13, there are 19 active student cases and 33 active staff cases in Manor ISD, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. You can find past data on the district’s website too.