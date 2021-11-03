2 Jarrell High students found responsible for shooting threat Tuesday

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — Two students at Jarrell High School could be charged after a shooting threat was made on social media toward the campus Tuesday.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says it received details of the threat Tuesday and determined it was not credible, and there was no danger to students or staff.

However, the sheriff’s office investigation found two students to be responsible for the incident. WCSO says Jarrell ISD officials have been made aware of its findings, and “charges for the involved parties are being considered at this time.”

Principal Joe Green sent a letter about the threat to parents Tuesday, confirming it was posted to social media.

Green says in the letter the school takes all threats seriously, and they are proud of the speediness in which students and parents reported the post through Anonymous Alerts.

“We are so proud of the responsiveness of our students. As soon as the post was made, students and parents did the right thing and reported it through Anonymous Alerts, giving us the information we needed to inform our law enforcement partners of the threat. We also thank law enforcement for their swift and thorough response.” Jarrell High Principal Joe Green

Jarrell ISD is also addressing other social media posts involving its schools. Some KXAN viewers report an Instagram account that shows students fighting.

Jarrell ISD says the account “showed images of young people engaging in aggressive behavior.”

The district is looking into the posts, which they say are related to incidents that happened earlier in the year that have already been addressed according to the student code of conduct.