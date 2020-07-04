2 groups of five Pflugerville ISD staff will switch schools with each other

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville Independent School District announced this week that two groups of five — one from John B. Connally High School and one from Weiss High School — will switch campuses with each other for the 2020-21 school year.

Each group also includes the schools’ principals. Current Weiss Principal Paula Gamble and current Connally Principal Sheila Reed will each take over at each other’s schools.

PfISD says both principals will bring their team members serving as associate principal, assistant principals, lead counselor and career advisor.

Superintendent Doug Killian says, “Both Connally and Weiss have made great strides in the past several years under the current administrative leadership, and I know that the unique strengths these leaders bring to the table will help both Connally and Weiss move to the next level.”