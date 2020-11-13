2 Del Valle schools temporarily move to remote-only learning through Thanksgiving break

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Schools across Central Texas are starting to temporarily shut down campuses as COVID-19 case numbers start to rise. Starting Thursday, the Del Valle Independent School District closed two of its schools through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Del Valle High School had four positive cases, and there were two cases at Baty Elementary, which prompted the district to temporarily close both campuses and transition to 100% remote learning. Although the case numbers did not warrant the closures, staffing levels did.

View the district’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

“Even if a teacher is working from home, we still have to have staff on site to be with the students, and we also have to have enough staff to cover the operations of the day, and what I can tell you is at the high school and Baty Elementary—we were unable to fulfill that,” said Dr. Annette Tielle, superintendent of Del Valle ISD District.

The district will deep clean both campuses and continue contact tracing and the mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone who was exposed.

As cases rise around Central Texas, Tielle told parents in a virtual meeting that more schools could temporarily move to remote learning.

“If our teachers are stretched so thin that students are not receiving a strong instructional environment, and we are not able to operate properly, we are going to work from home and be 100% remote,” Tielle said.

The district issued a letter to parents at Baty Elementary and a letter to families at Del Valle High School.