OXON HILL, Maryland (KXAN) — One of two middle schoolers from Round Rock could make it all the way to become the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.

Tarini Nandakumar, 11, and Michael Kolagani, 14, compete Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the bee with a chance to compete in Thursday night’s finals.

According to the Scripps, both Nandakumar and Kolagani are sponsored by a local organization, Sweet Success ATX. Nandakumar is a sixth grader at Walsh Middle School, and Kolagani is an eighth grader at Pearson Ranch Middle School.

The two have made it through three rounds of competition, two of which involve spelling.

Nandakumar spelled pneumothorax and orogeny correctly, and Kolagani got vibrissa and saturnine correct.

The bee is airing on ION. Here’s a schedule of the next few rounds:

Wednesday quarterfinals: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT

Wednesday semifinals: 7 p.m. CT

Thursday finals: 7 p.m. CT

You can learn which channel ION is available on by entering your ZIP code and selecting your provider using ION’s website.